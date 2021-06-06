Eric Schlapak
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation awards one New Hampshire teacher a year-long Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical Award to pursue a project of his or her professional dreams. Dover High School math teacher Eric Schlapak was chosen because he is an experienced and resourceful educator who embodies the spirit that the sabbatical is meant to foster. He has a practical plan to address needs in math education for students in career and technical education. Through both lesson modules for students and professional development resources for educators, Schlapak will help technical students in technical fields improve in math on a statewide level.
Ann Garland West
The EDies Board felt Ann Garland West represents everything that Doris Barnes exemplified and is deserving of the Doris Barnes Retired Educator Lifetime Achievement Award. When Ann first retired, she co-chaired the Pinkerton Academy 200th Anniversary Celebration Committee, planning a year-long series of events for the school and greater community to honor her beloved school’s unique history and culture. As Education Director for Granite Girls State, for 60 years Garland West helped young women develop their leadership skills, appreciate our governmental process, and take pride in their citizenship. A founding member of the N.H. Council of Teachers of English, Garland West is instrumental in organizing conferences and a fall luncheon at her home to connect ELA leaders throughout the state.
She devotes her most significant time and energy, however, to the New England Association of Teachers of English. A past president and essential board member since the 1970s, she continues to mentor new educators, shape annual conferences, and serve as Parliamentarian and liaison to NCTE. The respect that renowned educators and authors hold for Ann benefits ELA educators throughout the region. A good example is the Book Love Foundation Awards that Garland West recently helped Tom Newkirk to offer in collaboration with Penny Kittle, enabling New England teachers to create rich classroom libraries, founded in memory of Tom’s father.
Zachary Matthews
Plymouth State University Holmes Center for School Partnerships and Educator Preparation has selected Bedford High’s Zachary Matthews as the 2021 recipient for the Dennise Maslakowski Education Award. Matthews has impacted the lives of students in Physical Education, Health Education and coaching for over 20 years. He uses diverse instructional strategies to engage students and creates an environment that fosters critical thinking, skill development and relationship building. Wellness topics include diverse and sensitive issues, and Matthews has the ability to create a classroom that is supportive, safe and inclusive.