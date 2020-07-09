A 30-year-old Bartlett man was sentenced Thursday to up to 28 years in prison for selling heroin.
Jonathan Folds pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the Carroll County Superior Court a total of 14-28 years in state prison for selling drugs to an agent of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and other charges, authorities said in a news release.
As part of the investigation, Deputy Drug Task Force Commander Michael Forti said approximately 390 grams of heroin were removed from circulation in New Hampshire.
Folds pleaded guilty to two counts of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; one count of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to sell, subsequent offense; one count of falsifying physical evidence and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The charge of possession with intent to sell heroin arose as the result of a search warrant executed at Folds’ home in Bartlett in October 2016.
Folds also sold heroin in a quantity of five grams or more to an agent of the Drug Task Force in September and October of 2016. On these charges, Folds was sentenced to serve 4-8 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. The prison sentences are to be served concurrent to one another, but consecutive to his sentence on possession with intent to sell, subsequent offense.
During the execution of the search warrant at his residence, evidence supporting a charge of falsifying physical evidence and felon in possession of a firearm was discovered. On each of these charges, Folds was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. These charges are to be served concurrent to one another and the other charges.
The investigation and resolution of this case was the result of the collaborative efforts of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Task Force, the Conway Police Department, the Bartlett Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Field Services Office of Carroll County.