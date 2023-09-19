NETFLIX STREAMS the 2023 documentary profile “The Saint of Second Chances.” Co-directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”) and Jeff Malmberg (“Marwencol”), it profiles Mike Veeck, the son of Hall of Fame Baseball owner Bill Veeck.

Over his career, the elder Veeck helped introduce baseball to razzle-dazzle, hype and stunts like animal mascots, theme nights and contests. As a young man, Mike Veeck put on the most notorious theme night in baseball history. On July 29, 1979, the Chicago White Sox held “Disco Demolition Night,” inviting fans to bring their disco records to Comiskey Park to shatter them between games of a scheduled doubleheader. Exceeding all expectations, it resulted in a riot involving more than 10,000 drunken fans invading the field and a forfeited second game.