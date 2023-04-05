“THE CROSSOVER,” streaming today on Disney+, is the latest series to try to blend sports and melodrama. That’s a tall order, more difficult than a three-point shot.
Based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, “Crossover” concerns Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O’Neal) Bell, two brothers and basketball prodigies, raised by a former hoops star.
Not unlike NBC’s seriously unfunny comedy “The Rock,” this series is narrated from the vantage point of the near future. In this case, 2031. Josh, or Filthy McNasty to his friends, looks at his family life and on-court antics, floundering attempts to woo girls and efforts to help his brother raise his grades and keep his place on the roster.
Like the novel, the story unfolds in an insistent rhyming scheme. Josh’s voice-over is filled with wise-for-his-years references to past sports legends that extol his dreams of joining their ranks as a G.O.A.T., the greatest of all time. Adolescence seems hard enough without all of this in-your-face alpha-doggerel.
It remains to be seen if “The Crossover” will find an audience, or suffer the fate of other sports shows, most notably “Friday Night Lights,” among the most acclaimed shows that nobody watched. The hyper-macho pressure-cooker atmosphere of “Crossover” might be a tad much for the fans of Disney’s other ’tween-centric distractions. And fans of basketball have, well, basketball (7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., ESPN), to watch, and might not want to be caught dead streaming this Disneyfied approximation of the real thing.
• Hulu streams “The Pope Answers,” a Spanish-language TV special shot last year in the Pigneto neighborhood of Rome, described as one of that city’s most diverse.
The special documents conversations between Pope Francis and 10 young adults, aged 20 to 25, whose questions and comments touch on topics including feminism, the role of women in the church, reproductive rights, the decline of religious faith among the young, abuse scandals, LBGTQ rights, racism and mental health. Produced by the Barcelona-based Producciones del Barrio, “The Pope Answers” has already aired in Spain.
• Hulu also streams “The Good Mothers.” This Italian-British series recounts events documented in the book by Alex Perry about the Italian prosecutor who discovered the Calabrian mafia’s Achilles heel: its gruesome misogyny. Disgusted by the culture of violence toward women, three women, married to mob bosses, decided to turn states’ evidence.
• Netflix streams the musical documentary profile “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.”
Other highlights
• Dr. Song launches her pilot program on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A fetching female goes undercover at her family’s candy factory in the 2019 romance “Easter Under Wraps” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Tony nears an attendance record on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) explores rising temperatures in Siberia, resulting in melting soil and explosive sinkholes that have released methane gas.
• Patients with lumps and bumps take center stage as “Dr. Pimple Popper” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its ninth season.
• Plans to expand the operation run up against news of a mysterious fire as “Growing Belushi” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) enters its third season.
• The Taskers take a real vacation paid for by Harry’s fake job on “True Lies” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Beck family values become more apparent on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Father’s Day floods Gary with self-pity on “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Touring in Texas and looking for love on the third season premiere of “Dave” (10 p.m., FXX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Deposed by his violent rival (Humphrey Bogart), a gangster (Edward G. Robinson) hides out in a monastery, biding his time, in the 1940 Warner Bros. gangster movie “Brother Orchid” (9:45 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The perils of hitting “send” on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Adam uncovers a family relic on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Death on the catwalk on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Demolition derby time on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gregory receives an award on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Ed introduces his girlfriend on “Not Dead Yet” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
