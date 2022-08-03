Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ quest to gain equal footing with Disney and Marvel Studios’ Hollywood superheroes reached a new low with the reported cancellation of “Batgirl.”

The film, which was slated for release on HBO Max this year, would have featured rising star Leslie Grace in the titular role — and Michael Keaton as Batman. Filming was completed and post production had begun. According to several outlets, the movie will never see the light of day on a movie or even a telephone screen. (A representative for Warner Bros. could not yet confirm the news to The Washington Post.)