Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ quest to gain equal footing with Disney and Marvel Studios’ Hollywood superheroes reached a new low with the reported cancellation of “Batgirl.”
The film, which was slated for release on HBO Max this year, would have featured rising star Leslie Grace in the titular role — and Michael Keaton as Batman. Filming was completed and post production had begun. According to several outlets, the movie will never see the light of day on a movie or even a telephone screen. (A representative for Warner Bros. could not yet confirm the news to The Washington Post.)
Now that the Warner Bros./Discovery merger is complete, it seems the expectations for live-action adaptations featuring DC characters has changed drastically. When “Batgirl” was announced in 2021, it was intended to provide new superhero content for the HBO Max streaming service. Now, in the new regime of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company wants its DC superheroes starring only in blockbusters specifically made and financed for theatrical release.
Despite a budget that reportedly jumped from $75 million to $90 million, partially because of covid delays, “Batgirl” was never intended for the big screen.
The reporting on the cancellation has implied this decision has nothing to do with Grace, the Dominican singer-actress who won the role in part because of her standout performance in the film version of “In The Heights.” Her superhero debut now appears to be a casualty of war between the old and new strategies.
