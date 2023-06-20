HAVANA -- A delegation of high-level Cuban officials wrapped up an extended visit to Russia, according to state-run media reports on Tuesday, following up on the nearly 30 trade agreements signed between the allies in Havana in May.
NEW YORK - A former New York City police sergeant was convicted on Tuesday by a Brooklyn jury of acting as an illegal Chinese agent by intimidating a U.S.-based fugitive to return to his homeland to face charges.
PARIS - Lockheed Martin has raised concerns with the U.S. Defense Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about L3Harris's acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed's chief operating officer said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday proposed requiring cable and broadcast satellite operators to provide "all-in" pricing for video programming services in promotional materials and on subscribers’ bills.
WASHINGTON -- Dozens of his fellow Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden.
Groundbreaking on U.S. single-family homebuilding projects surged in May by the most in more than three decades and permits for future construction also climbed, suggesting the housing market may be turning a corner after getting clobbered by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide by the end of this month the fate of race-conscious collegiate admission policies, one of the major disputes - also including cases involving LGBT rights and student debt forgiveness - still yet to be resolved as th…