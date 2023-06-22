RETURNING FOR a second season, “The Bear” (an FX series streaming exclusively on Hulu) is a comedy. But it takes the drama of running and staffing an experimental restaurant very, very seriously.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen, an award-winning New York chef still grieving his brother’s death when he has to move to Chicago to salvage the mess his sibling made of the family restaurant. He’s torn between innovation and tradition, and that confuses both his customers and his loyal, if eccentric, staff.