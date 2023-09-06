BEDFORD High School boys soccer coach Stuart Pepper considers Hanover and Windham the two best NHIAA Division I teams this fall.
After the Bulldogs’ 3-1 triumph over previously unbeaten Windham at Bulldog Stadium on Tuesday night, Jaguars coach Mike Hachey disagreed with Pepper’s assessment.
“Bedford is a well-balanced and composed team,” Hachey said. ”They are the team to catch up to this year.”
The win over Windham came on the heels of a 4-1 victory last Friday over Hanover, which has been state runner-up the last two seasons.
Against Hanover, Elliot Texeira, one of Bedford’s six senior midfielders, scored twice and Ali Mirza scored off an assist from senior captain and midfielder Jack Toolin. Mirza, a sophomore forward, logged two goals and Toolin had a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs’ win over Windham (3-1).
Senior captain and midfielder Gavin Diaz scored against Hanover and assisted on Toolin’s tally in the 10th minute that opened the scoring in the Windham game. Diaz also manufactured several scoring chances from his position in the middle upper third of Bedford’s formation.
“It’s a lot of selfless running, it’s selfless off-the-ball movement that creates opportunities for us and that’s what I like about it,” Pepper said of his team’s offense.
Hanover coach Rob Grabill said Bedford pinned his team back the whole game. The Bears entered that contest having outscored their first two opponents, Concord and Nashua North, 12-1.
“I’m impressed by everything Bedford has,” said Grabill, who views Bedford as the top Division I team right now. “I would start with Gavin Diaz. ... I’ve watched his progression and was not surprised by anything I saw. I would have to say Elliot Texeira caught my attention right away. Very effective player. I like their young man, Ali Mirza. He’s a nice player.”
Pepper said Diaz’s chemistry with Texeira has played a role in the team’s early offensive success. The duo used a give-and-go combination to get around a defender and into the Windham penalty box, which led to a wide-right Diaz shot, inside the final three minutes of Tuesday night’s bout.
Diaz, an All-Division I first team midfielder last year with impressive ball control and footwork, views himself as a facilitator for the Bedford offense.
“I’ll just come in the pockets and open up space for people like midfield and the wingers for guys to come over and get them some chances,” Diaz said.
Diaz tries to be a leader on the field for the Bulldogs, who last reached the state final in 2019 and last won it in 2018.
Toolin brings intensity each time he steps on the field and his approach shows teammates they need to do the same.
Mirza, who spent about half of last season on the junior varsity team, is Bedford’s most natural finisher, Pepper said.
Mirza scored from inside the penalty box on both of his goals Tuesday, a header off a Toolin cross and a leaping shot via a Tavis Wallace cross.
“We brought him up and we just eased him onto the field,” Pepper said of Mirza. “He was scoring goals in training (last year) and gradually he’s been getting physically stronger and gotten a little bit quicker and he’s now a very dangerous player but he’s still a work in progress.”
Hachey said Bedford controlled the pace and was dangerous throughout its win over his Jaguars.
Windham senior goalkeeper and captain Blake Berton made more than a few heads-up saves over his seven stops to hold the Bulldogs to three goals.
In the Bedford-Hanover game, Bears senior goalie Wyatt Seeling made a career-high 10 saves.
“In both games, we created a lot of chances, we matched up with them and physically we matched up with them, which hasn’t always been the case with Bedford,” Pepper said. “That’s just really encouraging — that we’re prepared to roll up our sleeves and fight and get wins whatever way we can.”