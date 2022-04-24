As restrictions due to the pandemic begin to ease, a Bedford manufacturing company has seen a noticeable increase in sales and new business.
Laser Components USA is part of a global laser component group that consists of independent companies in Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Canada and the USA. It specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry.
A family-run business, LCUSA has more than 250 employees worldwide, including 17 at its Bedford location.
Matt Robinson, general manager in Bedford, has over 30 years of experience in fiber optics and photonics and has presided over the growth of the company for the past 15 years. He says that coming out of the pandemic, business is on the rise.
“The climate is getting much better as the U.S. has opened up since the pandemic first began, and we are seeing an upswing in orders and new customers, as well as continued growth with our existing customers,” Robinson said. “Moving forward, it is still tough, as many of our customers are just returning to their offices.”
Robinson says that at the height of the pandemic, many engineering and university labs were shut down, as COVID “stay at home” orders were in place. He says he’s optimistic moving forward.
“We are looking forward to further relaxing restrictions in customer facilities such that we can get out to visit our customers,” Robinson said.
Laser Components began as Laser Components GmbH in 1982 in Munich, Germany, by Gunther Paul with help and support of his wife, Monika. What began in their own home has developed over the years into an internationally operated company with foreign and domestic production facilities and branch offices.
This year, Laser Components is celebrating its 40th anniversary and on April 26, the company is rolling out a new brand with a new look and logo.
“With the new branding, we are looking ahead to being at the forefront of the Photonics industry,” said Pamela Thornhill, marketing associate at the company’s Bedford office. “We have always been innovative in producing our products, with an emphasis on outstanding customer service.”
Laser Components USA Inc. featured its Flexpoint series of products April 12-14 at ATX West, an automation, robotics and smart manufacturing tradeshow. This year, some 70 countries, 1,300 exhibitors and 14,000 attendees convened at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.
Trade shows are a vital part of doing and growing the business, Robinson said.
“It provides us the opportunity to speak with our customers and partners face to face,” Robinson said. “Most importantly, however, is that we get to showcase our products and speak with customers and potential customers. There is nothing that can take the place of gathering in person to maintain and form those important bonds with people.”
The companies they do business with are extremely diverse, he said.
“We work with large and small companies in a variety of markets,” Robinson said. “Our customers utilize our components to make lidar systems, range finders, high power lasers, medical devices, spectrometers, machine vision systems just to name a few.”
He says the company is situated well for the future.
“LC USA has positioned itself as a base of operations for the sales, marketing, and distribution of photonic products for North America,” he said. “We pride ourselves on innovation, outstanding customer service and high-quality products”
And while Laser Components USA is a part of a global, worldwide company, Thornhill says it retains that small company, family feel.
“Working for a smaller company is a bonus and we are very fortunate.” Thornhill said. “Our Bedford office is no exception. The atmosphere is one of hard work, but also of respect, support and camaraderie. We are very much a family, and I am proud to be part of Laser Components USA.”