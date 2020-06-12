“MASTERPIECE: Beecham House” (10 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) offers an exotic variation on an “Upstairs Downstairs” drama — an imperial take on “Downton Abbey” set in India circa 1795, in the days before British rule.
Tom Bateman (“Vanity Fair”) stars as John Beecham, an independently wealthy English trader who had cut ties with the rapacious East India trading company and established himself in a vast estate. He arrives with an infant in tow, but no hints as to its mother or whether he has a living wife. Naturally, this sets tongues wagging amongst the gossipy servants as well as his British neighbors. Even his recently arrived mother (Lesley Nicol, “Downton Abbey”) appears flabbergasted.
In addition, Beecham is plunged into the deadly battle between his old company and its French corporate rival, and the tottering Indian regime hoping to pit the Europeans against each other.
Somewhere in the background lurks Beecham’s dissolute brother, ready to associate himself with the worst atrocities the East India Company has to offer.
It’s interesting to note that this is the second recent elaborate costume drama (after FX’s “Taboo”) that has cast the East India Company as the heavy. The notion of evil corporations bigger than governments appears to be in the air.
Shot on location in Rajasthan and Delhi in India, “Beecham” offers plenty of palatial splendor, a kaleidoscope of colorful costumes, pretty faces and period pulchritude. My wife used to say that she watched “Downton Abbey” “for the clothes alone.” “Beecham” is similarly endowed with beautiful costumes. And it obliges by having its handsome, hunky hero dispense with them on occasion. He’s often seen hunting, riding and hacking vegetation in shirtless attire, undertaking manly acts well below his caste and station.
• A great sports story too “feel good” to leave a bad aftertaste, “30 for 30” (9 p.m. Sunday, ESPN) presents “Long Gone Summer,” a glance back at the seemingly enchanted baseball season of 1998, when sluggers Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa set about trying to topple Roger Maris’ legendary record of 61 home runs in a single 162-game season.
Sosa and McGwire’s competition would eventually inspire both men to shatter that record and, for a time, make baseball “America’s game” once again.
Everyone who follows sports knows that these triumphs quickly turned to ashes as it became abundantly clear that both men used performance-enhancing supplements and steroids.
The film includes interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, who do not explain or excuse their steroid use here. In many ways, the film does a bit of that for them, arguing that since baseball had established no official guidelines, nobody had ever broken any rules.
Bob Costas makes a fine distinction, contending that while he refuses to stand in moral judgment of the players, the “authenticity” of the game and its all-but-sacred records must be protected from juiced-up numbers. Baseball scholar George Will makes a similar case.
Saturday highlights
• The ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through the 1993 through 1995 seasons.
• A dating app links the victims of a psycho killer in the 2017 shocker “Their Killer Affair” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A manic Robin Williams stars as Teddy Roosevelt in the 2009 comedy sequel “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (8 p.m., Starz Encore).
• The “30 for 30” documentary “Be Water” (8 p.m., ESPN2) explores the short life and lasting influence of actor and martial arts innovator Bruce Lee.
• Consumed with her career as a budding meteorologist, a busy woman learns to slow down in the arms of a tree hugger in the 2020 romance “Love in the Forecast” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Madeline Kahn and Carly Simon appear on a vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) from 1976.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): students and colleges face uncertainty in the fall; forgotten whistleblowers; Tulsa recalls a race riot after a century.
• A troubled cop may be too close to Provincetown’s druggy party scene on “Hightown” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Campus politics can be murder on the fifth season premiere of “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• The defense’s case leaves room for doubt on the conclusion of “Quiz” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• “World War II: Race to Victory” (9 p.m., History) commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day and recalls the rivalry and tensions between wartime allies the U.S. and the Soviet Union even before the fall of Berlin.
• The murder trial roils tensions between castes and compartments on “Snowpiercer” (9 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).
• Dominick reaches out to those he has wronged on the finale of “I Know This Much Is True” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A “CNN Special Report” (10 p.m.) examines the role bats may have played in the spread of COVID-19.
• Axe taps an unexpected source for inspiration on “Billions” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Lewis confronts Townshend on “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Molly’s gesture backfires on “Insecure” (10:20 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Arabella’s memories remain hazy on “I May Destroy You” (10:50 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
As part of a daylong marathon, TNT unspools the first three films of the “Star Wars” canon: “Star Wars: A New Hope” (4:15 p.m. Saturday), from 1977, followed by the 1980 adventure “The Empire Strikes Back” (7 p.m.) and “Return of the Jedi” (9:45 p.m.) from 1983.
Saturday series
Pride puts vacation plans on hold on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... A very off season on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
Sunday series
“The Titan Games” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Lisa joins the horsey set on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... New recruits on “DC’s Stargirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Revenge on “Bless the Harts” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
An art heist on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A tap dance tragedy on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Supergirl” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Peter’s health scare shocks Stewie on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Sebastian goes off the radar on “NCIS: New Orleans” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Match Game” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).