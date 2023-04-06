LIVES OF QUIET desperation are so 20th century. The new Netflix series “Beef” stars Steven Yuen and Ali Wong as Danny and Amy, a failed contractor and a frustrated entrepreneur who turn a road rage incident into a tale of revenge, sparking a cascading level of violence and absurdity that recalls a “Road Runner” cartoon.

Best known for his part in “The Walking Dead,” the South Korean-American Yuen received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2020 drama “Minari.” Standup comedian Wong starred in the 2019 romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” which she also wrote and produced.