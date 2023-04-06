LIVES OF QUIET desperation are so 20th century. The new Netflix series “Beef” stars Steven Yuen and Ali Wong as Danny and Amy, a failed contractor and a frustrated entrepreneur who turn a road rage incident into a tale of revenge, sparking a cascading level of violence and absurdity that recalls a “Road Runner” cartoon.
Best known for his part in “The Walking Dead,” the South Korean-American Yuen received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2020 drama “Minari.” Standup comedian Wong starred in the 2019 romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” which she also wrote and produced.
• Set in 1954, a full four years before the events depicted in the musical “Grease,” the new singing and dancing series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” begins streaming on Paramount+. It explores the origins of the female clique that emerged at Rydell High School and becomes the latest serial musical to premiere or return in the past few weeks. Hulu recently debuted “Up Here,” and “Schmigadoon” recently returned for a second season on Apple TV+.
As someone who has avoided seeing any incarnation of “Grease” (Broadway show, movie or high school production) for half a century, I’m not sure this is a good trend. Musicals, if enjoyed at all, require a beginning, a middle and an end. Would anybody want to see “Von Trapped: The Unending Sound of Music”? Would you prefer director Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story” (9 p.m., HBO Signature), or a streaming series “Jets & Sharks 4Ever: This West Side Story Never Ends”?
• Shudder, the streaming service devoted to horror movies, introduces the latest series of the anthology series “Slasher,” this one subtitled “Ripper,” set in the 19th century, starring Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) as a business leader in a city about to be hit by an active serial killer. This twist on the Jack the Ripper tale has the killer take on a Robin Hood role, targeting the rich and powerful.
• Prime Video streams the standup special “Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?”
Other highlights
• A test of cocktails and appetizers on “Next Level Chef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• Bailey and Carina investigate a pregnancy center on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Saddle sores plague an urban cowboy on “Grey’s Anatomy” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “2023 CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) adds 30 minutes of content.
• Sparks fly and gears grind on “Battlebots” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG).
• A construction bigshot interferes with an investigation on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Kevin Hart hosts the fourth season opener of “Celebrity Game Face” (9 p.m., E!, TV-14), followed by “Celebrity Prank Wars” (10 p.m., E!, TV-14), co-hosted by Hart and Nick Cannon.
• The star of “The Hurt Locker” and Marvel movies discusses his recent life-threatening accident and recovery on “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview” (10 p.m., ABC).
Cult choice
A hardware store owner (Ray Romano) runs for mayor of a small town in Maine against a wealthy vacation-home owner (Gene Hackman) who just so happens to be the former president of the United States in the 2004 comedy “Welcome to Mooseport” (8:30 p.m., HBO Family). Marcia Gay Harden and Maura Tierney also star in this critically savaged box office bomb that happens to be Hackman’s last screen role. He has since turned to writing novels.
Series notes
Meemaw’s secret is out on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Cult beliefs may explain a woman’s agonizing and unnecessary death on “Law & Order” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Another Norse spirit leaves Valhalla on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Todd goes into guinea pig mode on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Game wardens and attack dogs on “Animal Control” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A big announcement gets put on hold on “Call Me Kat” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Bigfoot evidence at a crime scene raises some eyebrows on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A crime ring targets gay men on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Molly Shannon, Ramon Rodriguez and Sophie Buddle on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Chris Pine, Dave Burd, the War and Treaty and the cast of “Succession” appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
Kristin Chenoweth and Brann Dailor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Alison Brie, Dave Franco and Lauren Spencer-Smith appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
