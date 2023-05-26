FANS OF CLASSIC television should not miss “Being Mary Tyler Moore” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-PG). The film explores ways that audiences identified with Moore’s iconic characters and ways that her life and private anguish frequently departed from her sunny image.

Trained as a dancer, Moore brought an effortless grace and a lithe figure to her physical comedy. Along with Dick Van Dyke, Moore entered tens of millions of American living rooms as Rob and Laura Petrie in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” a comedy so grounded in slapstick physicality that Van Dyke trips over an ottoman in the opening credits.