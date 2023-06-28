The Patriots issued a statement regarding the death of Ryan Mallett.
“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement issued by a Patriots spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick also issued a statement regarding Mallett’s death.
“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Belichick said in a statement MassLive. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”
Mallett drowned on Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida. According to the Okaloosa Country Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the beach at 775 Gulf Shore Drive around 2:12 p.m. after a group of people in the water had reportedly been struggling to get back to shore.
Mallett reportedly went underwater and was pulled out by lifeguards, who said he wasn’t breathing by the time he came out of the water. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken, but Mallett was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.
A 6-foot-6 quarterback, Mallett was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played five NFL seasons as a member of the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
Former teammates from around the NFL reacted to the news.
J.J. Watt, former Houston Texans & Arizona Cardinals defensive end: “Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”
Brandon Bolden, former Patriots running back: “This is crazy and still unreal. My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro.”
James White, former Patriots running back: “Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !”
Julian Edelman, former Patriots wide receiver: Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet
Mallett began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas, where he holds 16 school records as the Razorbacks quarterback.
