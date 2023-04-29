The first round of the NFL draft was surprisingly straightforward for the New England Patriots.
Yes, there was the obligatory trade down, but at No. 17 overall Bill Belichick swiped highly touted Christian Gonzalez. Regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire draft, Gonzalez was far from the relatively anonymous player of some of Belichick’s picks. It addressed an obvious position of need — a big cornerback — and was widely applauded as one of the best picks of the first round.
On Friday night, Belichick ditched the paint-by-number approach and went back to coloring outside the lines.
New England opened the night with a stockpile of nine Day 3 picks at their disposal to move around the board, including four fourth-rounders. It seemed likely they’d utilize them to jump the line. The Patriots’ three biggest needs — tackle, wide receiver, and tight end — were all on the offensive side of the ball.
They didn’t address any of them.
And despite the arsenal of Day 3 picks, they didn’t move at all. Belichick still had nine selections heading into Saturday. It was the first time in six years they hadn’t traded up in the second round.
When pick No. 46 overall rolled around, Belichick opted for Keion White, an edge rusher from Georgia Tech. It caught even the player off guard.
From there, the Pats took Marte Mapu at No. 76 overall, a safety from Sacramento State. He’d been projected anywhere from the third to sixth round, and with Jabrill Peppers re-signing, the Pats boast quite a bit of depth in their safety room.
Another curveball.
“I was going to be surprised no matter where I was going to be drafted, whether I went undrafted or not, no matter what team I went to, in all honesty,” Mapu said.
