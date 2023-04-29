The first round of the NFL draft was surprisingly straightforward for the New England Patriots.

Yes, there was the obligatory trade down, but at No. 17 overall Bill Belichick swiped highly touted Christian Gonzalez. Regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire draft, Gonzalez was far from the relatively anonymous player of some of Belichick’s picks. It addressed an obvious position of need — a big cornerback — and was widely applauded as one of the best picks of the first round.