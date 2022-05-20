CONWAY -- Continued work by firefighters as well as soaking rains have helped subside the Bemis Fire, which was expected to be 100% contained Friday evening, nearly one week after being identified.
Firefighters remained on the scene and were focused primarily on identifying and suppressing any residual fire behavior, searching for hot spots and mopping up any remaining fire activity. The fire burned 106 acres and was situated primarily in steep, rugged terrain. No structures had been impacted by the fire.
“It’s important for the public to know that the Bemis Fire remains an active fire scene and there are still firefighters and equipment on site ,” said Capt. Adrian Reyes of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “This weekend is expected to bring record temperatures to the region, and we ask that anyone wishing to spend time outdoors avoids the area of the fire, for their own safety as well as for the safety of the wildland crew.”
Several recreational trails located in Crawford Notch State Park were closed throughout the week. Trail status updates may be found at nhstateparks.org as well as from N.H. State Parks’ social media sites, which can be accessed from that website.
In order to allow official aviation resources’ safe operation on the fire, a temporary flight restriction remains in place. The use of drones by members of the public within TFR is prohibited.
The cause of the Bemis Fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident, including any photographs of the early stages of the fire on Saturday, May 14, is asked to contact Capt. Michael Matson from the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau at 603-227-8731, michael.j.matson@dncr.nh.gov.
