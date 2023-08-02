ENTER-SWENSON-OBIT-GET

Actors Inga Swenson and Ivor Emmanuel, stars of the musical ‘’110 In The Shade” at the Palace Theatre in London in January 1967.

 Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Inga Swenson, the Broadway star and three-time Emmy nominated “Benson” star has died at the age of 90.

Swenson was best known for her roles on the Great White Way and the small screen alike.