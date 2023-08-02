NEW YORK — Inga Swenson, the Broadway star and three-time Emmy nominated “Benson” star has died at the age of 90.
Swenson was best known for her roles on the Great White Way and the small screen alike.
NEW YORK — Inga Swenson, the Broadway star and three-time Emmy nominated “Benson” star has died at the age of 90.
Swenson was best known for her roles on the Great White Way and the small screen alike.
Swenson made her Broadway debut in 1956’s revue, “New Faces of 1956,” followed the next year by her television debut in an episode of “Goodyear Playhouse.”
She originated the roles of Lizzie Curry and Irene Adler in the 1964 U.S. tour of “110 in the Shade” and Broadway’s “Baker Street” respectively. In addition to scoring Tony nominations for both roles, Swenson reprised the role of Lizzie Curry in a 1967 West End production of “110.” Her screen legacy is most frequently linked to her role of Gretchen the Cook in “Benson,” ABC’s spinoff of “Soap.” Swenson appeared in all 159 episodes of the show, which aired from 1979 to 1986, and earned her a trio of Emmy nominations for the role.
Other stage roles included those in “The First Gentleman” and “Camelot,” as well as an off-Broadway production of “My Fair Lady,” in which Swenson starred as Eliza Doolittle
Swenson also starred alongside Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke in the Oscar-winning “The Miracle Worker” and appeared in episodes of “Bonanza,” “Newhart” and “The Golden Girls.” She retired from screen acting in 1998.
Swenson’s death comes nearly 40 years after that of her son, James, who was just 26 when he lost his life in a 1987 motorcycle accident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
She is survived by her husband, son Mark, and granddaughter Lily.
DEAR ABBY: I’m an older woman. My husband and I have been married eight years but were together 15 years prior to our marriage. He is a wonderful, caring man in most ways. But from time to time, he snaps extremely unflattering photos of me, sends them to everyone we know and even orders enla…
DEAR HELOISE: My husband hates coffee, but I love it and drink at least three to four cups a day. He keeps saying that coffee is dangerous and bad for me. I ignore him, but really, is coffee that bad for people?
FRANKLIN – Jeep owners and enthusiasts are once again invited to take part in the 6th annual Jeepin’4Vets event, a family-friendly fundraiser for Veterans Count happening on Saturday, Aug. 19.
LOS ANGELES — Representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the major studios have agreed to meet for the first time since the Hollywood writers’ strike began three months ago.
Ford Motor Co.’s U.S. sales rose 5.9% year-over-year in July, according to figures released Wednesday.
The 45-page indictment against Donald Trump announced on Tuesday refers to six unindicted “co-conspirators” that prosecutors allege assisted the former president in “criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.”
PITTSBURGH — A jury has sentenced Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers to death for his crimes.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.