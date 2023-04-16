NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

Patrice Bergeron missed his second day of practice and the captain is officially a question mark for Monday’s Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Bergeron left the regular season finale on Thursday in Montreal after the first period with what was termed as an upper body injury and he hasn’t touched the ice since then. On Saturday, coach Jim Montgomery said it’s an injury that has been nagging him. On Sunday, GM Don Sweeney said that he’s also dealing with an illness as well.