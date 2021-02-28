ROSE LABRIE, a celebrated primitive painter in the 20th century, often used Portsmouth and Seacoast motifs. Forty years ago she created a painting of children skating on a pond surrounded by Colonial houses. Several of the children represented her own offspring, and she titled the painting “The Labrie Family Skate.”
Labrie’s vision came to fruition in 2014, when a skating rink named in honor of her family was built on the grounds of the Strawbery Banke Museum. The Labrie Family Skate was recently named the top skating rink in New Hampshire, followed by the Conway Arena in Nashua.
Labrie Family Skate opened in December 2014. According to Strawbery Banke Trustee Anne Weisman, the idea took shape when Doug Webster, founding artistic director of Ice Dance International, moved to Kittery in 2010. He envisioned a premier outdoor skating rink and approached Lawrence Yerdon, the chairman, and the Strawbery Banke Board of Directors. Webster left to tour with an ice show in Europe, but by then the seed was planted. In 2012, a committee took shape to work on design and funding, with the rink opening in 2014.
The Labrie family came into the mix during the fund-raising process, Weisman recalled. “We had a robust capital campaign, and we were $150,000 short,” she said. “Jim Labrie made up the difference, and the family said, ‘Oh, we have this painting ... ’” While the Labrie painting doesn’t closely resemble the current facility, the spirit is similar and the trustees named the rink after the family.
Seven years in, the rink is a center for recreational skating, lessons and ice dancing shows, mainly from Doug Webster’s troupe. It fits the vision of Strawbery Banke, according to Marketing Director Veronica Lester. “One of our missions,” Lester said in a phone interview, “is to make a place for people to gather.” Because the historic houses are closed in the coldest months, that wasn’t possible before the Family Skate, she said.
“This is a nice way to engage people, and it brings in a different audience,” she said.
Weisman agreed. “We see a completely different population in winter,” she observed, “including young families who aren’t quite ready to bring their children into historic buildings.”
Another demographic is teenagers, who can be seen walking across town with their skates slung over their shoulders. “Friday night is unofficially ‘teen night,’” Weisman noted. “The neighbors have commented a couple of times that the rink is full of teens — and none of them are on their phones.”
The facility opens its gates to underserved populations, with free passes to the Chase Home, Cross Roads House, Families First and the Dover Children’s Home. This year they added those served by the Gather Food Pantry. And for people who cannot afford the modest entry fee, the rink is open Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings for free.
The Family Skate also offers adaptive skating in a partnership with the University of New Hampshire’s Northeast Passage program. Staff members of Northeast Passage are available during the public skate Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. “They bring a vanload of adaptive equipment,” according to Weisman, and are happy to show patrons how to use it. Northeast Passage has also loaned the Family Skate one of its adaptive sleds, so the differently-abled can use the rink any time it’s open.
“One of our big words,” Weisman said, “is ‘inclusive.’”
The Banke’s good fortune has spread across the country due to a new livestream facet to its webcams.
Viewers all over the world have enjoyed watching Portsmouth’s skaters glide around the rink. A teacher in California had the webcam on for her third- and fifth-graders, as a “visual break,” and the kids got really entranced, according to Weisman. “The third-graders wanted the skaters to know they were there, so she called the rink and got the skaters to wave to the students,” she said. The enterprising educator did a science lesson on how the Zamboni works, linking up with the Family Skate’s Zamboni operator, who explained the mechanics and then went a step further. “He went out on the rink and did an ice-make for them,” she said.
Conway Arena
Candace Sullivan, customer service manager for Conway Arena, said in a phone interview that she thinks the arena’s success is due to the variety of programs the facility offers. While some ice rinks focus on hockey and others on learn-to-skate, Conway Arena does it all and well, according to Sullivan.
The arena opened in 2003 and Sullivan has been there ever since. “I grew up in Nashua and I grew up skating,” she said. “It was an easy fit.”
The variety of programming makes it possible for a family to accommodate all its children, Sullivan said. “They can have three or four children on the ice at the same time.”
Conway Arena offers everything from learn-to-skate to advanced figure skating and advanced hockey. Their figure skating program, directed by Lisa Langley, has received national recognition. The hockey program, headed by John Coughlin, for 20 years, has seen “thousands” of kids pass through.
Like the Labrie Family Skate, they believe the ice should be accessible to everyone. They offer Adaptive Sled Rentals for $25 per hour, with an adult-and youth-sized sled available. The adaptive program was a special goal last year and the staff worked closely with Gateway Community Services, according to Sullivan. A group from Hollis comes every week, and these challenged adults make real progress, something Sullivan loves to observe. “The first week they’re putting on the skates, the second week they’re walking, and by the seventh week they’re skating,” she said. “It’s so great to watch.”
Offerings and pricing
The Labrie Family Skate is located at Puddle Dock Pond in Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth. Tickets for public skating go on sale at 9 a.m. Rates are $6, members ages 5 and up; $12, public skate, ages 4 and up; free to veterans and active military with a Blue Star Museum card; and $90 for a book of 10 passes. Pond hockey is $10 per person. Skate rentals are $6 per pair and skate sharpening, $7 per pair.
The rink is also available for private parties. Cost is $600 for a Sunday or weekday and $800 for a Saturday night, with a maximum of 90 people.
Masks, hand-washing and social distancing are required of skaters.
As with all outdoor skating, conditions can vary and would-be guests are urged to call first at 422-0600.
Conway Arena also requires masks, screening questions and distancing. One adult spectator and one child spectator per skater are allowed for viewing.
Rates for public skating are $5 per skater, with $4 per pair of rental skates. A $10-pass book is $40. A Stick practice is $10 per person, with a $10-pass book for $80.
Conway Arena is located at 5 Stadium Drive. For information call 595-2400 or e-mail info@conwayarena.com.