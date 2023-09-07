Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 1
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 1
2. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: 2
3. “The Breakaway: A Novel” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria) Last week: —
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 5
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 7
6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel” by James McBride (Riverhead) Last week: 10
7. “The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons: A Lisbeth Salander Novel (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series)” by Karin Smirnoff (Knopf) Last week: —
8. “Lion & Lamb” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown) Last week: 6
9. “None of This is True: A Novel” by Lisa Jewell (Atria) Last week: 8
10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor) Last week: 9
1. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony) Last week: 3
2. “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership) Last week: —
3. “Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak” by Robert F. Kennedy and Brian Hooker (Skyhorse) Last week: —
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 6
5. “Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role” by Liz Marsham et al. (Random House Worlds) Last week: —
6. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 8
7. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK) Last week: 5
8. “The New Automation Mindset: The Leadership Blueprint for the Era of AI-For-All” by Vijay Tella (Wiley) Last week: —
9. “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic) Last week: —
10. “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk” by Billy Walters (Avid Reader) Last week: 2
Stories about alien abductions have such familiar narrative beats — flying saucers, bizarre medical examinations, quasi-human extraterrestrials with giant eyes — that they can be described by skeptics and believers alike as rote.
SAN FRANCISCO - Google on Wednesday tweaked its political advertising policies to require politicians to disclose if they use any "synthetic" or artificial-intelligence-generated images or videos in their ads on the tech giant's platforms.
Marla Reagan began carefully documenting her living conditions after mold started appearing on the walls, ceilings and window sills of the Sanford, Maine, apartment where she lived with her son.
Lois Wolobah got a call Friday from the nurse at her son's high school in Worcester, Mass. Harris, a sophomore, had fainted after eating a tortilla chip. When Wolobah got to the high school, her son showed her an image on his phone of what made him sick - a single "extremely hot tortilla chi…
A: You face a few different issues: how to prep brick and tile so paint sticks, which paint to use and how to apply the paint evenly to such textured surfaces.
SYDNEY - Some technology experts believe innovative commercial software developers now entering the arms market are challenging the dominance of the traditional defense industry, which produces big-ticket weapons, sometimes at glacial speed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.