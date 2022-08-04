DO STREAMING customers want to find something new or something familiar?

For some time, Netflix seemed aimed toward the former, offering a bottomless well of programming for the curious binger. Many of its hits appeared from out of the blue and then established genres of their own. Did anyone know that “Tiger King” would dominate the conversation during the early months of COVID? Or that a dysfunctional South Korean drama like “Squid Game” would become the hottest thing a year later? But for every hit, there seem to be thousands of random offerings, more every day.