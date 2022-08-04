DO STREAMING customers want to find something new or something familiar?
For some time, Netflix seemed aimed toward the former, offering a bottomless well of programming for the curious binger. Many of its hits appeared from out of the blue and then established genres of their own. Did anyone know that “Tiger King” would dominate the conversation during the early months of COVID? Or that a dysfunctional South Korean drama like “Squid Game” would become the hottest thing a year later? But for every hit, there seem to be thousands of random offerings, more every day.
In contrast, Paramount+ seems to know exactly what its subscribers want. In its brief existence, Paramount+ has catered to fans of “Star Trek” and has expanded that franchise to serve them. It knows that the diehard but more defined audience for “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” will show up for those series. How do you take advantage of Paramount’s ownership of the “Godfather” films? Create an origin story miniseries called “The Offer.”
Today, Paramount+ adds to its familiar MTV product with the return of the “Beavis and Butthead” series, the first original episodes from creator Mike Judd in more than a decade. This follows on the heels of the recent “Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe” original film, which made its debut on Paramount+ some weeks back.
A staple of MTV’s history since 1992, the formula remains unchanged. The nervously giggling knuckleheads are confronted with the strange and threatening world of girls and adults, and always come up wanting. Their escapades are mingled with scenes of them watching videos on the couch and providing peanut-gallery conversation, often their most articulate dialogue.
The situations and media have changed. Music videos have given way to TikTok shorts and YouTube clips, but the approach is consistent. Teenage trends like strip mall escape rooms also get the once-over, but for the most part, it could still be 1993.
“Beavis and Butthead” arrived on basic cable at roughly the same time as “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Both series announced a new and dismaying trend — they wouldn’t just show you silly stuff, but tell you how to laugh at it and what to say about it. Coming a decade after MTV had provided a visual element to pop music, robbing viewers of their chance to create personal visions inside the theater of their imaginations, this satirical short-circuit seemed like just another corporate takeover of America’s young minds.
It was also at this time that “Weird Al” Yankovic pretty much monopolized the field of song parodies, once a rich source of novelty records and one-hit wonders.
Judge has since gone on to create smarter fare, including “King of the Kill,” “Office Space” and “Silicon Valley.” While it may fill Paramount+’s need for familiar fare and comfort food, it’s not certain if the arrival of new “Beavis” cartoons is anything to celebrate.
• A savvy actor takes Hollywood’s fake-it-till-you-make-it culture to felonious extremes, creating a sham television production company and running Ponzi schemes on investors in new streaming programming on “The Con” (10 p.m., ABC), narrated by Whoopi Goldberg.
Other highlights
• The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders meet in preseason NFL football (8 p.m., NBC).
• Time to saddle up on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• Do Beavis and Butthead watch “Battlebots” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG)?
• Buried alive on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Pop crooner and composer Paul Anka plays a teenaged Peeping Tom in the 1961 drama “Look in Any Window” (6:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Jack Cassidy’s film debut.
Series notes
Games of chance on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Micki charts her destiny on “Walker” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Alberta’s biggest fan on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
“Big Brother” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Kelly feels ignored on “Welcome to Flatch” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The end on “The Flash” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Late night
James Taylor and Colman Domingo are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and Saucy Santana on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ...
Dana Carvey guest hosts Quentin Tarantino, Julia Garner and DOMi & JD Beck featuring Anderson.Paak on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
LL Cool J and Cristin Milioti visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, and the Broadway cast of “Hadestown” are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
WASHINGTON - The Homeland Security watchdog now under scrutiny for his handling of deleted Secret Service text messages from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack previously was accused of misleading Justice Department investigators and running "afoul" of ethics regulations while he was a federal agent i…
WASHINGTON - Members of a Senate committee blistered the top executive of the nonprofit organization that runs the U.S. transplant system Wednesday, asserting in questions and comments that its deficiencies are causing needless deaths and patient suffering.
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO, approving one of the most significant expansions of the military alliance in decades as the West fortifies Europe against Russian aggression.
ISLAMABAD - The Taliban are investigating a U.S. "claim" that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group's leadership were not aware of his presence there.