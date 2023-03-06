Logan Vogel and James Mantone scored two goals each and goalie Brayden King made 21 saves for the shutout to lead Bishop Guertin past Pinkerton Academy 6-0 in a Division I state quarterfinal on Monday at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro, Mass.

Devin Young and Cosmo Siano also scored for third-seeded BG, which advanced to play No. 7 Londonderry in the second semifinal on Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. In the first game at 5 p.m., No. 4 Bedford plays No. 1 and unbeaten Concord.