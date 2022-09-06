The Business and Industry Association plans to honor Dr. Susan Huard, Fred Kocher and Dick Samuels with Lifetime Achievement Awards and Waypoint with the New Hampshire Advantage Award on Oct. 26 at BIA’s 109th Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration.
Huard is former president of Manchester Community College and former interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire; Kocher is host of WMUR’s “NH Business” show and former longtime television journalist; and Samuels, is an attorney with McLane Middleton and its former managing director.
The dinner, which draws 700 business, political and opinion leaders from around the state, is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.
Huard retired as Manchester Community College’s president in December 2019 after nearly a decade. She then served as CCSNH’s interim chancellor through August 2021.
Huard serves as board chair of the New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation, board chair for the St. Peter’s Home Child Care Center in Manchester, and serves on the Catholic Charities New Hampshire board. She is a commissioner for the New England Commission on Higher Education.
Kocher is a former WMUR reporter, anchor and news director. He also has worked as a lobbyist and a senior staff advisor to former U.S. Sen. Warren Rudman. Kocher founded Politics & Eggs – New Hampshire Presidential Primary Forum breakfast, is past president of the New Hampshire High Technology Council (now New Hampshire Tech Alliance), and co-founded the New Hampshire Coalition for Business & Education.
The Navy and Marine Corps veteran continues his 29-year run as producer and host of “NH Business,” which airs Sundays on WMUR.
Samuels joined McLane Middleton, New Hampshire’s largest and most diverse law firm, in 1980. He became a director in 1987 and served as managing director from 2013 to 2018. He continues to work part time and has been with the firm for 42 years of its 103-year history. Samuels specializes in securities law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate business law, banking law, and energy, utilities and telecommunications.
Samuels serves as board chair of City Year New Hampshire and previously served on the board of directors for the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Manchester Community Health Center (now Amoskeag Health) and Granite State Opera.
Waypoint will receive the New Hampshire Advantage Award. The nonprofit, led by CEO and President Borja Alvarez de Toledo, serves more than 8,000 people a year from 16 sites across the state and is New Hampshire’s oldest human services/children’s charitable organization.
