The Business and Industry Association plans to honor Dr. Susan Huard, Fred Kocher and Dick Samuels with Lifetime Achievement Awards and Waypoint with the New Hampshire Advantage Award on Oct. 26 at BIA’s 109th Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration.

Huard is former president of Manchester Community College and former interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire; Kocher is host of WMUR’s “NH Business” show and former longtime television journalist; and Samuels, is an attorney with McLane Middleton and its former managing director.

Dr. Susan Huard

SUSAN HUARD
Fred Kocher

FRED KOCHER
Dick Samuels

DICK SAMUELS
Borja Alvarez de Toledo

Borja Alvarez de Toledo