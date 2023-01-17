If it was up to Michelle Byras she’d be living in an apartment in Biddeford with her children and grandchildren.
But after moving out of a $2,400-a-month apartment she shared with another family, Byras has been unable to find an apartment she can afford. She’s watched helplessly as buildings sold and rents jumped dramatically in a city once known as an affordable place to live.
Many long-term Biddeford residents are struggling to keep up with the cost of housing. A city survey conducted last summer found that 70% of respondents knew someone who had to move because it was too expensive.
City officials are now considering ways to preserve and create more affordable housing while maintaining the city’s socioeconomic diversity.
“We’re trying to help stop long-term residents from being priced out,” said Doris Ortiz, a city councilor and chairperson of a task force that spent the past year examining strategies to tackle Biddeford’s affordable housing crisis.
The final recommendations from the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force will be presented to the City Council this month.
They mirror several efforts in Portland and include adopting inclusionary zoning, creating an Affording Housing Fund, and a goal of creating or preserving 900 affordable units by 2028. The task force stopped short of recommending rent control.
The city council began looking at housing affordability several years ago as Biddeford’s revitalization drew more people to the city. It adopted an early set of goals: increase home ownership, create more “next home” opportunities for people to move out of starter homes, and rehabilitate rental units to make sure they are lead-free.
The city wanted to create or preserve 450 units of affordable housing each year for five years to serve people earning 40% to 80% of the median income and create at least 200 first-time homeownership opportunities for households earning between 80% and 120% of the median income.
Soon after those goals were adopted, the pandemic hit. The impact on Biddeford housing was evident almost immediately as skyrocketing housing costs pushed people out of big cities all along the East Coast and remote workers moved to Maine.
Many brought incomes that allow them to pay higher rents, local officials say. In just a few years, the increased rental costs far outpaced the incomes of working-class residents.
LUETZERATH, Germany - Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside a group of activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, according to police.
