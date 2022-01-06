WASHINGTON — Speaking from inside the U.S. Capitol on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Biden challenged the nation to reject political violence and rededicate itself to the defense of democracy at a time when lies about the 2020 election have become ingrained in American society.
“You can’t love your country only when you win,” he said. “You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”
The speech included Biden’s sharpest and most extended denunciation of former President Donald Trump since taking office last year, criticizing his predecessor for “doing nothing for hours” as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of the election.
“He values power over principle,” Biden said. “Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, than America’s interest. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”
He ticked off a list of “big lies” that have been told about the election, including false claims of voter fraud and efforts to portray the rioters as peaceful.
“This isn’t about being bogged down in the past,” he said. “This is about making sure the past isn’t buried.”
As many Republicans continue to embrace or ignore Trump’s lies about the election being stolen, Biden said he “will not shrink” from the fight over the country’s future.
“I will stand in this breach,” he said. “I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy. We will make sure the will of the people is heard.”
Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke before Biden, said “certain dates echo throughout history,” placing Jan. 6 in the same tragic lineage as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor.
She described the rioters as “extremists” who assaulted “the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans have marched, picketed and shed blood to establish and defend.”
“If we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy will simply not stand,” she warned. “It will falter, and fail.”
Biden and Harris spoke from a glossy black circular platform in the center of Statuary Hall, ringed by sculptures of distinguished Americans. The chamber was one of the areas of the Capitol that was occupied by rioters a year ago.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who a month after the riot said Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” did not mention the former president in a statement on the anniversary. He called Jan. 6, 2021, “a dark day for Congress and the country” and admonished the “criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job.”
Trump responds
Trump had planned
to hold a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, but canceled it earlier this week. He falsely described the last presidential election as “the Crime of the Century” and promised to “discuss many of those important topics” at his next rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.
Shortly after Biden finished speaking, Trump issued a statement repeating his lies about the election being stolen from him. “This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed,” he said.
For his part, Trump accused Biden of using his speech at the Capitol to further divide the country.
“The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America,” Trump said in an email statement. “I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations.”
Trump pointedly did not discuss the riot itself in his statement. He did not explain why he did not act for more than three hours as his supporters rampaged through the Capitol hunting down enemies.
Referred to as “the failed former president” by Biden, Trump was convinced to scrap plans to hold a press conference at Mar-A-Lago to mark the anniversary. But he could not stay silent in the face of Biden’s powerful denunciation.
Instead of offering a defense of his actions on Jan. 6 as the riot unfolded, Trump repeated political attacks on Biden policies on the economy, immigration and even the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a second message, Trump repeated many of the same messages, saying Democrats are “the ones who tried to stop the peaceful transfer with a rigged election.”
“Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election,” he wrote. “Never give up!”