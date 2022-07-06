WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Wednesday with the wife of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, the White House said.
"The President called Cherelle (Griner) to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the White House said in a statement after the call. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub in Washington)
Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for requesting explicit photos and soliciting sex from teenagers at cheerleading competitions, according to the Associated Press.
RIGA, Latvia - American WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to carrying cannabis oil on the second day of a trial in Moscow that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to media reports from the court.
WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Thursday announced nearly $1 billion in spending to improve 85 airports across the country. The allocation taps funding authorized last year in the bipartisan infrastructure law in what administration officials say is a sorely needed infusion to upgra…
WASHINGTON - The House Oversight Committee is ramping up its investigation into gun manufacturers and has requested that CEOs of three major gun manufacturers appear before Congress at the end of the month in the wake of a string of harrowing mass shootings involving assault-style rifles tha…
WASHINGTON - The IRS conducted audits in recent years of two of former president Trump's most frequent targets of criticism, former FBI Director James Comey and his deputy, leading Comey to question whether the audits were motivated by political payback against the law enforcement leaders wh…
Georgia Democrats are stepping up their campaign to land a coveted spot among the earliest states to vote in the 2024 presidential primary with a video highlighting the state's diversity, history and emergence as one of the nation's most important political battlegrounds.