WASHINGTON — White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
One plan under discussion calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23 and then travel to Poland, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity since details were still being finalized.
No final decision has been made about the trip, one of the sources said.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was closely engaged with its NATO partners and European allies but that there had not been any final decision about a trip.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, the United States and its allies have coordinated broad sanctions against Moscow and President Vladimir Putin as punishment.
