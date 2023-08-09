President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at curbing the flow of U.S. investment into a limited range of Chinese firms that the administration fears could fuel Beijing’s military ambitions.
The order is a narrow, initial step that will not take effect until next year, but it is a signal to China’s leadership that Washington — despite a recent warming in diplomatic relations — intends to continue to impose restrictions on Beijing’s access to critical technology.
Chinese officials reacted sharply to the news of the pending executive order. “The U.S. habitually politicizes technology and trade issues and uses them as a tool and weapon in the name of national security,” Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We will closely follow the developments and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”
The expected White House order comes amid a tenuous thaw in a relationship marked by on-again, off-again engagement, which was frustrated by the appearance of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental United States earlier this year. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to travel to Beijing this month, following recent trips by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.
The order, the product of a two-year internal debate, proposes a rule banning U.S. investment in three categories of Chinese companies: quantum computing, artificial intelligence related to military uses and advanced semiconductors.
It also proposes a requirement that U.S. venture capitalists and other “direct” investors notify the Treasury Department of prospective investment into restricted categories — particularly those involved with the Chinese military.
It comes as China seeks to develop a world-class fighting force by 2049, even as it faces a slowing economy.
The order launches a months-long process in which the administration will solicit comment on the proposed rule. That could result in changes to the regulation’s scope before it takes effect.
The investment restrictions are aimed at a handful of critical technologies related to the modernization of China’s military and internal surveillance capabilities, administration officials said.
The lengthy delay in issuing the order — there were expectations last year that the White House would move quicker — reflects the complex nature of figuring out where to draw lines around dual-use technologies such as artificial intelligence. The administration has also faced pressure from U.S. business interests that don’t want to be cut off from potentially lucrative investments in China.
For months, there has been intense internal debate over the scope of the Chinese restrictions, with the Treasury Department consistently advocating a narrow approach and the Pentagon pushing for a broader mandate. By late last year, the debate was settled in favor of a more limited scope, excluding, for instance, electric vehicles and biotechnology.
“This is hard to get right,” said Mike Pyle, deputy national security adviser, in a recent appearance at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “These are very technical questions.”
During her visit to Beijing last month, Yellen sought to reassure Chinese counterparts that the investment curbs would be narrowly tailored to tackle specific national security concerns and are not aimed at slowing China’s economic advance.
Chinese officials are openly skeptical of the administration’s plan to carry out what Yellen describes as a “de-risking” of the U.S. relationship with China, with Beijing regarding it as a diplomatic euphemism for a broader economic decoupling Beijing fears would aggravate its economic malaise.
Bans on U.S. investment in Chinese technology are not unprecedented. At the tail end of his administration, President Donald Trump issued an order banning U.S. investment into a few dozen Chinese companies with alleged ties to the People’s Liberation Army. In 2021, the Biden administration expanded the order, banning U.S. financing of additional firms, especially those that sell surveillance technology.
WASHINGTON — The FBI said its agents shot and killed a Utah man on Wednesday during a raid that a source said targeted the man for allegedly making threats against U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and law enforcement officials.
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's public approval rating held steady at 40% in early August, with concerns about the economy souring Americans' opinion of his performance despite falling inflation, low unemployment, and climbing wages, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president’s Twitter account in January and the company delayed complying, according to a U.S. appeals court opinion on Wednesday.
DUBAI — Iran said on Wednesday it has the technology to build supersonic cruise missile, Iranian state media reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran’s missile capabilities.