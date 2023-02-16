US-NEWS-BIDEN-DOWNED-OBJECTS-1-ABA

President Joe Biden discusses the response to recent aerial objects over U.S. airspace at the White House in Washington on Thursday.

 Yuri Gripas/abaca press/tns

WASHINGTON — The mysterious objects U.S. fighter jets shot down over North America in recent days are likely balloons tied to private scientific research and have no connection to the large Chinese spy balloon the U.S. military shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, President Joe Biden said Thursday at the White House.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to the Chinese spy balloon program, or that there were surveillance vehicles from other any other country,” he said. “But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety, security of the American people, I will take it down.”