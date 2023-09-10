For the first time since it opened in 1971, Monadnock Speedway competitors will be racing on a newly paved quarter-mile race track in 2024, and they will be doing so under the watchful eyes of Josh Vanada. The head of JDV Productions, which has been bringing major events to the Granite State over the past two seasons, announced on Saturday that he has entered into an agreement with the owner of the Winchester oval, Norman Wrenn to operate the facility next season.
Wrenn purchased the track in 2018, and he has been overseeing weekly Saturday night racing there for the most part, with the help of longtime employee Michelle Cloutier. Vanada and JDV have hosted track rental events at the Monadnock, Claremont and Lee speedways the past two seasons. It is still unknown if the other two tracks will host JDV events as part of the “Granite State Cup Series” in 2024.
“I had approached Norm earlier in the year, based upon past event performances at Monadnock,” Vanada said. “I have seen the potential of the place, and sought out an opportunity to see if he would be willing to venture into an agreement like this.
“We met over the course of about a month and the end product is that we are going to promote weekly racing at Monadnock. The track was going to be repaved regardless. Norm is doing the repave. That is still the original asphalt that is down now.
After purchasing the facility, Wrenn has made massive improvements to the track, located along Route 10, south of Keene. A completely new grandstand is in place, along with additional seating in turns three and four.
Extensive paving in the pit area, at the entrance and inside the main gate has been done, along with a much improved area known as the “beer garden” and a new catch fence surrounds the track.
Vanada admitted that next season’s schedule, along with the future of the Granite State Cup plan, is still a work in progress. He also hinted that the core divisions for the weekly racers will be similar, if not the same as what is in place now. Special events are where the potential for change comes, although Vanada hasn’t come to any final conclusions on those yet, with one exception.
“I can say that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back at Monadnock in 2024,” he offered, “We believe that there is a great foundation already at Monadnock, so we don’t have any intentions of making any significant divisional changes, or making any significant rule changes for the weekly racers.”
The season finale event at Monadnock is scheduled for Saturday night. It includes a 100-lap race for the NHSTRA Modifieds, where Saturday race winner Tyler Leary from Hatfield, Mass., and Nate Wenzel will race to decide the 2023 headline division NASCAR Weekly Series Championship. The repave is scheduled to be completed next month.
The Granite State Cup 150 finale for the NWMT at Monadnock was dominated by Justin Bonsignore, worth a $13,377 payday, but with a fifth-place finish, Doug Coby earned the series cup and a $5,750 bonus that comes with it, pushing his earnings to $9,427. Brian Robie of Sunapee and Matt Kimball of Bennington finished eighth and 10th respectively.
Dover’s Wayne Helliwell Jr.proved how sweet it is to go back home again. On Saturday night he won the 50-lap Rodfather Pro Stock 50 at Lee, beating Maine’s Brandon Barker to the line in the race, while also becoming track champion. Helliwell has more track titles at Lee than anywhere else, completing that task in at least three different racing divisions there throughout his career.
The New England Dwarf Car Series raced at Lee as well on Saturday and it was Derry’s Tom Harwood returning after a two-month recovery from a non-racing injury to score the victory, taking the lead with just a few laps remaining in the 25-lap event. Canterbury’s Zig Geno and Barmstead’s Jason Hodgdon rounded out the podium.
Justin Prescott led both at the beginning and end of the 100-lap R&R Race Parts Open Street Stock event on Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock to secure a $6,610 payday. The Williston, Vermont driver lost the lead to Star Speedway regular Charlie Baldwin on lap 68, but took it back when Baldwin slowed with a flattening right front tire on lap 88. Prescott led 73 of the 100 laps. He was followed to the finish by Jason Woodard, Kris Watson and Litchfield’s Bill Helliwell.
Kasey Beattie continued his reign at the top of the Foley Oil Late Model field, beating his nearest challenger, Quinny Welch of Groveton, to clinch both the Wall’s Platinum three-race series title as well as clinching the track championship on the same night. Erick Sands from Derry made use of a weekend off on the ACT Tour to finish fourth in the 25-car field.
