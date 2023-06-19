Rapper Big Pokey, an early member of Houston’s Screwed Up Click hip-hop collective, which helped pioneer the city’s groundbreaking “chopped and screwed” style, died on Sunday, according to a statement posted to his official Instagram account.

No cause was given for the death of the rapper, whose full name was Milton Powell, which came after footage circulating online appeared to show him collapsing backward while performing onstage. Neither Big Pokey’s representatives nor local law enforcement immediately responded to an overnight request for comment.