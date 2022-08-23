A new docuseries with echoes of “Ted Lasso” and featuring a big Hollywood star, “Welcome to Wrexham” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) is the kind of fish-out-of-water tale where the fish appear to be in charge.

Following a real story blending Hollywood illusions and gritty economic realities, “Wrexham” follows actors Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool” (7:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA) fame as they prepare to purchase the Welsh football club the Red Dragons.