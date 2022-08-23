A new docuseries with echoes of “Ted Lasso” and featuring a big Hollywood star, “Welcome to Wrexham” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) is the kind of fish-out-of-water tale where the fish appear to be in charge.
Following a real story blending Hollywood illusions and gritty economic realities, “Wrexham” follows actors Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool” (7:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA) fame as they prepare to purchase the Welsh football club the Red Dragons.
In European football (soccer), teams with losing records can be demoted to even lower leagues. In this pyramid system, the Wrexham Red Dragons have long languished in the fifth tier, barely maintaining professional status.
Located in Northeastern Wales, Wrexham has seen better days. Once a center of mining and steelmaking, it has suffered from de-industrialization. The Dragons and the culture surrounding them remains one of the last unifying traditions in a hardscrabble place that may remind Americans of Pennsylvania coal country.
Both investors are well aware that public sentiment might turn on them. Their “qualifications” for buying or owning the team appear meager. McElhenney paints himself as a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Reynolds cites a lifelong devotion to sports as an effort to gain the approval of a distant father — touching stories, but fairly vague.
Not unlike the jokers on “Ted Lasso,” neither of these celebrities appears to understand the sport, and seem only casually acquainted with its centuries-old culture. The Red Dragons play in one of the oldest active arenas in Europe.
Nevertheless, the desperate fans see their overture as a lifeline and the first chapter ends on a triumphant and emotional note.
My favorite scene in this generally pleasant story has nothing to do with either soccer or celebrity. Early in the negotiations, both actors conduct a Zoom meeting with the club’s PR director. Not unlike millions of other COVID-quarantined Americans, Reynolds and McElhenney appear to be only just getting the hang of teleconferences. Given all the resources and cinematic advisers in the world, Reynolds, sitting in his Hollywood basement, has his laptop perched atop a cardboard crate. McElhenney uses a stack of books to get a better angle. It’s a very minor thing, but nonetheless an amusing and humanizing touch.
• The 2022 documentary “Katrina Babies” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) interviews people who were young children when the massive hurricane hit New Orleans in 2005. In the 17 years since, some have become exiles, and some were raised in FEMA trailers. Filmmaker Edward Buckles was only 12 years old when the storm struck and changed his city forever.
• Jon Knight hosts the second season opener of “Farmhouse Fixer” (9 p.m., HGTV).
• Netflix streams the real estate fantasy series “Selling the OC.”
• Netflix also streams the series “Mo,” about a Palestinian immigrant (Mohammed Amer) awaiting an asylum request in Houston, one of the most diverse cities in America.
Tonight’s other highlights
• Two acts move forward on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A different kind of bar exam on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• An undocumented woman vanishes on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Strategy, deception and trust on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Archer” (10 p.m., FXX, TV-MA) enters its 13th season.
Cult choice
Francois Truffaut directs and stars as a director at the end of his rope in the 1973 movie-within-a-movie comedy “Day for Night” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-14), co-starring Jacqueline Bissett.
Series notes
“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Dan calls in some favor on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... UFOs loom large on the season finale of “Mysteries Decoded” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A chilly reception on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
“The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A friendly face on the faculty on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two repeat episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14): a big, hairy monster (9 p.m.); amusement attacks (9:30 p.m.) ... Tom faces a deadline on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Bianca Cristovao and James Taylor are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Krasinski, Rege-Jean Page and Maggie Rogers on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Jesse Williams, Jordan Klepper and Aric Improta visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
Gasoline prices are on the biggest streak of declines since 2015, a relief for both consumers and President Joe Biden who has made fighting inflation a central theme ahead of November midterm elections.
WASHINGTON -- The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago.
WASHINGTON -- Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reu…
Intel Corp. and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management on Tuesday agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona, fueling Intel's ambition to bring more chip production onshore without weighing on its balance sheet.
Sales of new U.S. homes fell in July for the sixth time this year to the slowest pace since early 2016, extending a months-long deterioration in the housing market fueled by high borrowing costs and a pullback in demand.