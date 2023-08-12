PART COMEDY, part documentary and full-time gonzo expose, “Telemarketers” (10 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) takes a three-part look at a billion-dollar scam.

Filmmaker Sam Lipman-Stern was just 14 when he was hired by a telemarketing firm in New Jersey. Convinced that he was raising funds for a firefighter-related charity, he quickly discovered that most of the funds went straight into the pockets of his unscrupulous employer.