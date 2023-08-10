Famed gambler Billy Walters claims in his autobiography that six-time major winner Phil Mickelson wagered $1 billion on sports over 30 years.

Walters’ book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk,” outlines in part Mickelson’s alleged staggering gambling habits and losses, including one instance when he was talked out of placing a $400,000 bet on Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup.