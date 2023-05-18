NASHUA — Chris Cameron is still waiting to see his Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse team play its best over a full game. The Cardinals’ 16-6 NHIAA Division I victory over Pinkerton Academy at Stellos Stadium on Thursday, though, was the closest they’ve gotten to a full-game effort, he said.
Bishop Guertin (12-3), which is unbeaten against New Hampshire competition, had a 3-0 lead after the opening quarter and scored the game’s first six goals.
The Astros (11-5) went on a 3-0 run in the second quarter, scoring all three goals over a 2-minute, 22-second span to cut BG’s lead to 6-3.
Pinkerton did not score again until 5:42 remained in the third quarter.
The programs have met in 11 Division I state championship games since 2005.
“That’s been the story of our season is we don’t play 48 minutes,” Cameron said. “That’s why we’re coming up short with some of the top teams in the country. ... We take periods off and I don’t know why it is.”
Pinkerton’s 3-0 second-quarter run was fueled by three straight Cole Frank faceoff wins, a goal from Frank and two more from Michael Uber.
Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau said the Cardinals put a lot of pressure on his team all game to force it into bad decisions. While Gaudreau said that pressure worked a lot of the game, Uber specifically countered it during that stretch by running by defenders to get open looks at goal.
Overall, the Astros had too many unforced errors and turned the ball over too much, Gaudreau said.
“I think we’re sitting here understanding that today was not our best day,” Gaudreau said. “We understand that BG is certainly the team that everybody’s aiming to beat. We definitely feel confident that we can make adjustments and, hopefully, we do get the chance to see them again.”
The Astros tried to dictate a slow pace and utilized a zone defense in the first half to try to achieve that. Everything BG did, Cameron said, was in an effort to pressure the Astros and speed them up.
The Cardinals scored just as many goals over the opening 3:35 of the second quarter as they did the entire opening frame to build their 6-0 advantage.
“They showed us a zone and we have some good shooters on the team so we needed to shoot the ball in good spots, be unselfish and that’s what happened,” said BG senior midfielder Connor Bouvier, who logged a game-high four goals alongside an assist. “We were able to put them away quick.”
The Cardinals took an 8-3 lead into halftime and a 12-4 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Paulo Vasquez and Noah Zeman won a combined 12 faceoffs for the Cardinals. Frank, a Lehigh University commit and Pinkerton’s star faceoff specialist, won 11 faceoffs.
Connor Guibord and Brady Dumont each recorded two goals and two assists and Tim Kiely added a goal and three helpers for BG. The Cardinals also received two goals from Aiden Laurendeau and three more from Caleb Yeung.
BG goalkeepers Zach Connerty and Will Murphy combined for six saves.
Uber finished with a hat trick for Pinkerton. Teammates Adam Scala and Ryan Lynch also scored. Astros goalies Tyler LeBlanc and Curtis Michaud made a combined eight stops.
“Certainly, we hoped to slow it down but it didn’t work out,” Gaudreau said. “They’ve got athletes all over the place and it’s certainly a tough group to match up.”
ROME — Rock legend Bruce Springsteen came under criticism in Italy for going ahead with a concert in Ferrara on Thursday evening after the northern Emilia-Romagna region was battered by floods that left at least nine people dead.
CANNES — Harrison Ford was in Cannes for the much-anticipated premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Thursday evening, 15 years since the actor last picked up the adventurous archaeologist’s iconic bullwhip and hat on the big screen.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a case in which Republicans sought to keep in place a policy introduced under former President Donald Trump that had let American officials quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexican border.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who returned to Washington in May after a months-long absence due to shingles, suffered more complications from the illness than were publicly disclosed, the New York Times reported on Thursday.