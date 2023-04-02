1900 — Blake’s Creamery founded in 1900 by Edward Charles Blake selling milk door-to-door.
1900 — Blake’s Creamery founded in 1900 by Edward Charles Blake selling milk door-to-door.
1963 — Blake’s opened its first lunch counter restaurant at 353 South Main St.
1984 — Blake’s closes its milk processing operation due to increase in competition from large dairy corporations
1984 — New ice cream plant and storage freezer built on the West Side property
1998 — Richard Marquis, Richard Wolstencroft and Ann Mirageas buy Blake’s
2012 — Blake’s closes its location at the Mall of New Hampshire
2020 — Blake’s restaurant remains closed until mid-June because of the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 — Blake’s closes the last of its outpost location on Hooksett Road in Manchester
January 2023 — Blake’s original restaurant closes
March 2023 — Blake’s sold to New England Ice Cream in Norton, Mass.
Source: Union Leader archives and Blake's Restaurant website
