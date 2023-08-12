Oher book

“When Your Back’s Against the Wall,” by Michael Oher and Don Yaeger, is the second book by Oher, the football player who inspired “The Blind Side.”

 Penguin Random House/TNS

You might think you know Michael Oher from “The Blind Side,” the 2009 Oscar-nominated film inspired by Oher’s battle through poverty and homelessness in his youth, before being recruited to play football at the University of Mississippi. It ends with an update: Oher had made it into the NFL.

That movie, based on a book of the same name, “turned me into something so rare it almost doesn’t exist — a famous offensive lineman,” Oher remarks in his new book, “When Your Back’s Against the Wall,” written with author Don Yaeger and published Aug. 8 by Avery.