FOOD-BLTCLAMS

BLT is a winning combination of flavors that can be added to a variety of dishes.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Rey Lopez

The United States is a nation that loves a tomato sandwich. Americans love them plain with mayonnaise, grilled with cheese or dressed up with bacon and lettuce in a BLT.

The thing about the BLT is that it’s a formula that you can add anything to: spice, smoked salmon, avocado, cheese. What if, I thought some weeks ago, you applied the flavors of a BLT to something else? What if you gave quick-cooking clams the bacon, lettuce and tomato treatment?