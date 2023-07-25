TOKYO — Several blue bees have been spotted in Hana Biyori, a botanical garden run by the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.

Thyreus decorus bees are characterized by blue and black stripes on the body and measure about 1.5 centimeters long. Because of its beautiful appearance and rarity, the species is said to bring happiness.