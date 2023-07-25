TOKYO — Several blue bees have been spotted in Hana Biyori, a botanical garden run by the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.
Thyreus decorus bees are characterized by blue and black stripes on the body and measure about 1.5 centimeters long. Because of its beautiful appearance and rarity, the species is said to bring happiness.
This marks the third consecutive year that blue bees have been seen in the botanical garden. Officials said that last year, blue bees were in the garden until August.
One of the officials said, “We recommend that visitors look for the bees in the late afternoon or on cloudy days.”
