New Hampshire native Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879) led a Civil War-era campaign to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Her letter to Abraham Lincoln, reprinted here, led the President to issue the proclamation reprinted below.
Today’s Thanksgiving edition of the Union Leader, featuring our annual Home for the Holidays section as well as Flavors and NHWeekend, is also being delivered to all Sunday-only subscribers.
The Union Leader will not be published on Thursday.
Thursday’s puzzles, comics and TV listings can be found inside today’s NHWeekend section.
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gon…
DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are having a debate over which is better to use: unsalted butter or salted butter. I like to buy unsalted butter and keep it in a butter dish I got in England where you can put the butter in and fill the dish with water, then place the cover over the butter and…
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel’s request politically motivated.
Years before he allegedly walked into a Colorado LGBTQ bar with an assault-style rifle, the man now known as Anderson Lee Aldrich had a different name, and a tumultuous past.
A man from Fall River who claimed he inspired Ben Affleck’s character in the 2010 film “The Town” was charged in connection with allegedly robbing a TD Bank in downtown Boston.
Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng "CZ" Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week in an effort to raise cash for a crypto industry recovery fund, according to people familiar with the matter.
ATLANTA - After months of failed legal challenges, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) appeared Tuesday before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia, the latest high-profile witness in a probe …
For 61 years, the Union Leader Santa Fund has supported The Salvation Army. Santa Fund dollars provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families.