Bob McGrath, the smooth-voiced tenor, actor and children’s book author best known for his nearly 50-year run on “Sesame Street,” where he was a founding cast member, died at his home in New Jersey on Dec. 4. He was 90 years old.

Mr. McGrath died of complications after a stroke, his daughter Cathlin McGrath confirmed to The Washington Post in an email on Sunday. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” she wrote.