Bob McGrath, the smooth-voiced tenor, actor and children’s book author best known for his nearly 50-year run on “Sesame Street,” where he was a founding cast member, died at his home in New Jersey on Dec. 4. He was 90 years old.
Mr. McGrath died of complications after a stroke, his daughter Cathlin McGrath confirmed to The Washington Post in an email on Sunday. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” she wrote.
The Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces “Sesame Street,” remembered Mr. McGrath as “a beloved member of the Sesame Street family,” writing in a statement Sunday: “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”
Mr. McGrath joined the inaugural cast of “Sesame Street” in 1969 as Bob Johnson, the affable neighborhood music teacher, alongside three other human characters who sang, lived, worked and learned alongside their fluffy, fuzzy — and occasionally grouchy — Muppet counterparts.
But the iconic role almost didn’t happen. Mr. McGrath had spent much of the 1960s performing on TV and enjoying a blockbuster career as a folk singer in Japan. He was back in the United States when he bumped into his fraternity brother, Dave Connell, who had worked on the children’s show “Captain Kangaroo,” Mr. McGrath recounted in a 2004 interview with the Television Academy. Connell asked if Mr. McGrath was interested in auditioning for a new children’s program he was working on.
“No, not in the least,” Mr. McGrath recalled. “I thought, ‘Hmm, here’s another silly kiddie’s show that doesn’t mean that much.’”
Mr. McGrath ended up going forward with the audition and landed the role he would continue until 2017.
As Sesame Street’s music teacher, Bob Johnson, Mr. McGrath helped young viewers cultivate kindness and curiosity about the world around them through songs like “People in Your Neighborhood” and “Morning Town Ride.”
The show also tackled complex realities like death and loss with gentleness, such as in a 1983 special episode in which Bob and the other cast members explain to Big Bird that Mr. Hooper, the grocer, had died following the real-life death of Will Lee, the actor who had portrayed Mr. Hooper since 1969.
“They wrote this beautiful script,” Mr. McGrath said in the Television Academy interview. “When we saw it we wondered, are we ever going to get through this? And we barely did.”
In the scene, Bob holds back tears as he acknowledges to Big Bird that things will never be the same now that their beloved friend had died.
“But you know something?” Mr. McGrath’s character says. “We can all be very happy that we had a chance to be with him, and to know him and to love him a lot when he was here.”
