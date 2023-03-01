Bob Richards, an ordained minister who became the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box after he won two Olympic gold medals in the pole vault during the 1950s, an accomplishment he parlayed into a successful career as a motivational speaker, died Feb. 26 at his home in Waco, Texas. He was 97.

His daughter, Tammy Richards LeSure, confirmed the death but did not cite a specific cause.