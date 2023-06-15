BOOKS-MCGLYNN

“Memory Makers” by Jade McGlynn.

 Bloomsbury

Memory Makers: The Politics of the Past in Putin’s Russia

By Jade McGlynn

Michael S. Neiberg is the chair of war studies and a professor of history at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. He is the author, most recently, of “When France Fell: The Vichy Crisis and the Fate of the Anglo-American Alliance.”