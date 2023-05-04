Boston police were able to positively identify and arrest a suspect on their “Most Wanted” list partially because the man had his own name clearly and visibly tattooed on his neck, the department said.
Francisco Mahon, 40, of Boston, was seen on May 3 by officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit near 109 Main St. in Cambridge.
Mahon had been on the “Most Wanted” list after police said he pulled a knife on a man in Dorchester at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2022, demanding the man’s gold jewelry and wallet.
Mahon tried to hurt the victim but was unsuccessful, police said, and ran away from the scene on foot.
Officers were able to positively identify Mahon with the help of a clear and visible tattoo of his first name, “Francisco,” on the man’s neck.
Mahon was arrested on an outstanding armed robbery warrant issued from Dorchester District Court. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department helped arrest Mahon, who is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, Boston Police said.
