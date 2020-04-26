Bow High and Exeter High went toe-to-toe in the final quarterfinal match of Granite State Challenge.
The Falcons of Bow High were represented by Captain Justin Murphy, Aaron Burkett, Madeline Lessard and Colin Bayer, along with alternates Connor Griffin and Jacob McDaniel. The team was coached by Michelle Hlavaz. Bow High, located in Merrimack County, has an enrollment of around 625 students.
Playing for the Exeter High School Blue Hawks were Captain Andrew McElroy, Sophia Rubens, Noah Robinson and Barrett Su, joined by alternates Summer Young and Sonia Russell. The team was coached by Aaron Blais. Exeter High enrolls around 1,685 students and serves the towns of Exeter, Stratham, Kensington, Newfields, Brentwood and East Kingston.
Bow took an early lead and at the end of round one led by a score of 130-80. The Falcons held on to their lead on round two and went into the 60-second round with a lead of 290-200.
In the 60-second round, Exeter chose the category “Time After Time” and correctly identified seven titles that included a year, a month or a day, missing on only the movie “Friday the 13th”; the Rolling Stone song “Ruby Tuesday”; and the Tom Clancy novel “The Hunt for Red October.”
Bow High chose the category “All About the Hype” and correctly identified 10 out of 10 answers that began with the letters “hyp” and picked up an extra 10 points for getting them all right, including identifying mathematician and philosopher, Hypatia. At the end of the round, Bow had extended its lead to 400-270.
In the final round of the game, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 points and leads can be quickly lost or gained.
Both teams played a cautious game in the beginning, and with two minutes left in the game, Bow led by a score of 480-350. Exeter was not able to make up the point deficit and Bow went on the win the match by a score of 540-390.
Bow now goes on to face Plymouth Regional High in the semifinals.
Granite State Challenge games were pre-recorded in January.
Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first.
The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts — along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
Granite State Challenge airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. on NHPBS. For more information, visit nhpbs.org/gsc/.