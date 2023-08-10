Joe Bowker completed a dominant performance in the NHGA Stroke Play Championship, firing a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s final round to win by six strokes.
Bowker, of Canterbury Woods Country Club, led wire-to-wire, leading after all three rounds at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough. His total of 210 topped runner-up Rob Henley of Lake Sunapee Country Club (216). Jim Cilley of Laconia Country Club and Tom Hixon of Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club tied for third at 219.
Bowker’s 67 on Tuesday was the low round of the tournament; his 70 on Thursday, featuring back-to-back birdies on the first two holes, was the low round of the day.
The title was Bowker’s second on the NHGA tour this season but first individual crown. He and Mark Stevens teamed up to win the New Hampshire Four Ball Championship in June at Owl’s Nest.
“It’s awesome,” Bowker told the NHGA. “That’s what we play for. I work really hard on the game, so it feels great to have it pay off.”
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden’s administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement, putting on hold a deal that would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their rol…
WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 2, 2024.
KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire that swept through the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii’s Maui island has killed at least 36 people, authorities said, leaving behind smoldering ruins and forcing thousands to flee the onetime capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
PUERTO CASADO, Paraguay — Early one morning in July of last year, about 30 Paraguayan anti-narcotics officers flew into a vast wooded wilderness known as the Chaco to raid five airplane landing strips used by drug traffickers.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I are in our late 20s and have been together six years. He’s a great boyfriend, and I’m happy in every way except one. Since we moved in together a year and a half ago, our sex life has dwindled down to practically zero. Sometimes we go months without it. We are b…
DEAR HELOISE: I like to buy cookie dough in a frozen round roll and just cut off the number of cookies I want, along with how thick I’d like them to be. But I also do other things for my cookies that I’d like to share. Before I pop them into the oven, I sometimes add butterscotch chips, peca…