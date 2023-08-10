State Am Golf 2022

Joe Bowker, shown last summer at the State Am, fired a final-round 70 on Thursday and captured the NHGA Stroke Play Championship at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Joe Bowker completed a dominant performance in the NHGA Stroke Play Championship, firing a 2-under 70 in Thursday’s final round to win by six strokes.

Bowker, of Canterbury Woods Country Club, led wire-to-wire, leading after all three rounds at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough. His total of 210 topped runner-up Rob Henley of Lake Sunapee Country Club (216). Jim Cilley of Laconia Country Club and Tom Hixon of Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club tied for third at 219.