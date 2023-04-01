NASCAR’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions were canceled Saturday morning at Richmond (Va.) Raceway because of poor weather. The starting lineups were then set based upon the rule book.

Current NASCAR Cup Series championship leader Alex Bowman will start Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3:30 p.m.) from pole position in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with Kyle Busch completing the front row in the No. 8 Richard Childress Chevy. Defending race winner — and four-time Richmond winner — Denny Hamlin will start his No.11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from 11th on the grid.