Two pitchers with a history of success against the opposing team will face off when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38 ERA) is 7-1 in his career against Boston. He will be opposed by Boston’s Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.98), who is 6-3 in his career against the Braves. It’s the second-most wins against an opponent for both right-handers.