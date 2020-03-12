Barry Brensinger was honored Thursday at the Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast, the annual fundraiser founded by former mayor Bob Baines.
The coordinator of Manchester Proud received a community service award during the 20th anniversary of the event. Brensinger, who owns a local architectural firm, has been leading the business and community group working with the school district to improve city schools.
“What we’ve learned in the last two years is that our public schools are not just important, they are a vital community asset and are essential to the future of the community,” Brensinger said to about 400 people gathered in a ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester.
Baines, a former principal at Manchester High School West, was among the early organizers of Manchester Proud. Recognizing his colleague was among several spotlight moments at the two-hour breakfast Thursday, which included performances by the New Hampshire Police Association Pipe & Drums and Irish singer Ciaran Sheehan. Stefanie Schaffer, appearing on behalf of the American Red Cross, shared her experience recovering from a boating accident that left her a double amputee. Other speakers included Gov. Chris Sununu and Mayor Joyce Craig.
Over the past two decades, the breakfast has raised $1.5 million for charity. Baines established the fundraiser in honor of his sister, Shirley Brulotte, who died in 2006.
“For our family, she represented the role model of giving back to the community,” Baines said.
Money raised supports a fund in Brulotte’s name as well as the International Institute of New England Manchester, the Manchester Police Athletic League and the American Red Cross.