Retired Air Force Major Brian Shul, a fighter pilot who nearly died after being shot down during the Vietnam War and then, defying doctors who said his injuries would ground him forever, flew the world’s fastest jet in top-secret Cold War operations, died May 20 at a hospital in Reno, Nev. He was 75.
Shul, who retired in 1990, traveled the world speaking about his life, taking the stage in an American flag shirt more than 30 times a year at conferences, corporate meetings and veteran events. His face and hands were clearly disfigured from his injuries.
When a deal to protect the Colorado River’s water supply finally came together after a year of contentious negotiations and a marathon weekend of last--minute haggling by phone and video calls that ran well past midnight, whatever sense of achievement the participants felt seemed outweighed …
They tend to you when you're sick. They serve you meals when you don't have the time or energy to do it yourself. They help you get to where you need to go. They assist you with your finances. And they help you look and feel your best.
I'm looking for a refund from American Queen Voyages. Our cruise from Memphis to New Orleans was scheduled for Nov. 27, 2022. On Sept. 20, we received an email informing us that American Queen had canceled the cruise.
WE’VE ALL heard the idiom, “The early bird gets the worm.” When it comes to invasive jumping worms, unfortunately, there are more than enough to go around. These invasive worms can consume excessive amounts of organic matter and leaf litter in a garden or forest, to the point that it becomes…
DEAR ABBY: A close friend takes care of my home when I travel several times a year. It involves picking up my mail, watering my indoor and outside plants and checking through the house for anything that might need attention in my absence. I return the favor for her each time she’s out of tow…
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I play on a pool team. About a year ago, the team captain looked at my wife and said, “So, can I play with your lower private area?” (He didn’t use those words.) My wife, who is very shy, was shocked.