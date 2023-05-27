Retired Air Force Major Brian Shul, a fighter pilot who nearly died after being shot down during the Vietnam War and then, defying doctors who said his injuries would ground him forever, flew the world’s fastest jet in top-secret Cold War operations, died May 20 at a hospital in Reno, Nev. He was 75.

Shul, who retired in 1990, traveled the world speaking about his life, taking the stage in an American flag shirt more than 30 times a year at conferences, corporate meetings and veteran events. His face and hands were clearly disfigured from his injuries.