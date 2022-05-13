The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that work on the Connecticut River bridges on Interstate 89 between Lebanon, N.H., and Hartford, Vt., will require temporary lane closures and overnight detours during the next six weeks.
Construction crews will begin erecting structural steel on new piers between the two existing bridges on Monday, May 16. This work will have minimal impact to motorists, however, temporary daytime lane closures can be expected through Friday, May 27.
Nighttime detours on the northbound barrel of the highway will be required for three to four nights and motorists will be detoured at Exit 20 through West Lebanon and back to I-89 in Hartford, Vt.
This work is weather dependent and an exact date has not been set. Message boards and temporary construction signs will be set up to help motorists navigate the lane closures and detours.
This work is part of the Lebanon-Hartford 16148 Interstate Bridge Superstructure Replacement project that is scheduled to be completed in September 2025.
United Way of Greater Nashua's annual Community-Wide Food Drive is June 4 and 5 and the organization is looking for volunteers to help collect two tons of food for local soup kitchens and food pantries.
Wall Street rallied to end higher on Friday, capping a week of wild market gyrations as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tilt the economy into recession.